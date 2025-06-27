Top Towns People are Moving to and from Wenatchee

The most common city that people leave behind to come to Wenatchee is Seattle.

No other town or city came close to the number of Seattle transplants relocating to the Wenatchee Valley.

The result is staggering.

You, the longtime North Central Washington resident, might have had a couple of bidding wars with Seattle residents, who outbid you for a home here in the Wenatchee Valley - and they frequently pay with cash!

The trends have shown that Seattleites sell their average-looking home in Seattle and, in turn, get a much bigger, more affordable place in Wenatchee (with lots of cash to outbid anyone trying to get in their way!)

Seattleites also probably got tired of spending 4, 5, or 6 hours stuck in Snoqualmie Pass traffic - sitting in an RV and pulling a boat - to enjoy the North Central Washington sunshine for a three-day holiday weekend.

Why not just move to vacationland USA?

What surprised me was seeing that, for Wenatchee, the #2 city people most commonly relocate to, is actually from Houston, Texas. Goodbye, Spacetown - hello Sunnyslope!

Where are people moving to Wenatchee from?

10 - Chicago, Illinois (5)

9 - Denver, Colorado (6)

8 - Bellingham, Washington (6)

7 - Washington, DC (9)

6 - Salt Lake City, Utah (12)

5 - Los Angeles, California (17)

4 - San Francisco, California (20)

3 - Portland, Oregon (40)

2 - Houston, Texas (55)

1 - Seattle, Washington (2,174)

On the other hand, the most popular destination for Wenatchee residents to move to is Phoenix, Arizona.

Retirees often find Arizona to be an ideal place to relocate.

Getting tired of plowing your driveway and surrounding sidewalks every single winter? Arizona could be your solution.

Other towns popular with outgoing Wenatchee residents include Spokane, Hilo, and Sacramento. Here is the top 10 “I gotta get outta here” list seen below.

Where are people moving from Wenatchee for?

10 - Cape Coral, Florida (5)

9 - Ellensburg, WA (6)

8 - St. George, Utah (6)

7 - Sacramento, California (6)

6 - Yakima, Washington (7)

5 - Hilo, Hawaii (9)

4 - Boise, Idaho (11)

3 - Spokane, Washington (18)

2 - Moses Lake, Washington (26)

1 - Phoenix, Arizona (43)

FIGURES are from February 2025 to May 2025, courtesy of Redfin, with the following disclaimer: “This data does not reflect actual moves. The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of about two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across more than 100 metro areas. To be included in this dataset, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in three months. This dataset excludes all rental data.” -Redfin

INFO SOURCE: Redfin.com

