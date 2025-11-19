The Wenatchee Valley is home to many incredible things, like the WHL Wenatchee Wild Hockey League, Saddle Rock, our Loop Trail, and all the breweries, and how could I forget the view!? It's beautiful here, but five things would make Wenatchee even better.

5 Things the Wenatchee Valley Needs:

1. Red Lobster

I would be here as often as I could!

2. A Trampoline Fun Center

Imagine how worn out the kids would get after playing in one of these fun centers! And fun all year round, I'm just saying... We need one of these.

3. Vue Dale Drive-In opening back up.

I don't think we truly appreciated what we had until it was gone. Speaking for myself and perhaps others in the Wenatchee area, I really miss the nostalgic charm of the Drive-In theater! I used to live just a stone's throw away, with a clear view of the enormous movie screen. The vibrant colors and the sounds of laughter and excitement that filled the air are memories I cherish. Thankfully, I had the opportunity to visit before it closed down, and those moments hold a special place in my heart.

4. A 24-hr Bookstore

Hastings Bookstore is truly a place we all miss. Although it wasn't open 24 hours, its late hours until 11 PM made it a convenient spot for book lovers to gather and explore.

5. Cruising the Wenatchee Ave during Apple Blossom

The post above showcases the Classy Chassis event in East Wenatchee during Apple Blossom Week. It makes me wish I had been around in the days of "Cruisin' The Ave," when the streets were filled with vibrant cars and the excitement was palpable. It's an iconic memory worth experiencing!