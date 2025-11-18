The U.S. Postal Service is raising prices for several shipping services next year.

Priority Mail rates will increase about 6.6 percent, while Ground Advantage will rise nearly 8 percent.

USPS says the increases reflect market conditions and are part of its 10-year reform plan, but regular mailing rates — including the price of a stamp — won’t change.

The proposed hikes still need approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission and could take effect in January. USPS reported a $9 billion loss this year and is calling for more administrative and legislative reforms.