USPS Plans Big Rate Increases but Stamps Stay the Same
The U.S. Postal Service is raising prices for several shipping services next year.
Priority Mail rates will increase about 6.6 percent, while Ground Advantage will rise nearly 8 percent.
USPS says the increases reflect market conditions and are part of its 10-year reform plan, but regular mailing rates — including the price of a stamp — won’t change.
The proposed hikes still need approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission and could take effect in January. USPS reported a $9 billion loss this year and is calling for more administrative and legislative reforms.
