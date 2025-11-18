Warden Man Jailed For Raping, Assaulting Ex-Domestic Partner

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he raped and assaulted a woman in Warden.

The Warden Police Department says investigators first learned of the alleged crimes from staff members at Othello Community Hospital, where the woman had sought treatment after claiming to have been attacked and sexually assaulted by her former domestic partner.

Based on information obtained from the woman, investigators were able to establish enough probable cause to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Trejo Basurto of Warden.

Officers from both the Warden and Othello Police Departments, with the assistance of deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, later located Basurto at his residence in the 800 block of 3rd Street West, where they say he was apprehended and also found in possession of cocaine.

Basurto was booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of first-degree rape; fourth-degree assault; unlawful imprisonment; interfering with a domestic violence report; and possession of a controlled substance.