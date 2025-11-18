A local non-profit providing resources to cancer patients and their families is joining a global network to expand its partner locations.

Why Wellness Place Chose to Join CSC

Wellness Place announced it is joining the Cancer Support Community's (CSC) global network to become CSC Central Washington. This will unite the region with more than 200 partner locations.

READ MORE: How Rare is Your $2 Bill in Washington?

How the CSC Partnership Expands Local Support

Through its 2024 strategic planning, the organization identified opportunities to strengthen and expand support by increasing awareness and outreach to underserved communities.

What CSC Central Washington Will Offer

By joining CSC, Wellness Place said it is able to broaden its reach and deepen its impact by connecting the local community with an array of professionally led programs.

Voices Behind the Decision

“This decision came from a simple question: How do we utilize our limited resources to serve our cancer community even better?” said Marissa Collins, Executive Director of Wellness Place. “Through Cancer Support Community, we found support that is backed by nationwide expertise, innovation, and advocacy, while preserving the compassionate, local cancer care that defines who we are. This was a thoughtful decision process and involved input from some important leaders of Wellness Place’s past and present. We are thrilled to take this step forward as CSC Central Washington together.”

Wellness Place serves Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties.