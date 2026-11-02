The Wenatchee Wild entered Sunday’s game on a three-game winning streak and with a hot power play. The Victoria Royals had other plans. Just 63 seconds in, Cameron Schmidt fed the puck to the back post, and Caleb Matthews finished a point-blank one-timer. At 6:29, Ashton Brown carried the puck through the right-wing circle, faced up, and fired a wrister to make it 2-0.

Wenatchee got one back on its first power play of the night. With 15 seconds left on a roughing penalty to Hayden Moore, Tobias Tvrznik made a kick save, and the Wild raced the puck to the other end. Kalen Miles jousted Rui Han’s pass past Cole Prelusky at 8:56, erupting the 2,002 fans in attendance at the Town Toyota Center, and it was 2-1.

The Wild Special Teams Shine

Victoria stretched the lead in the second. Matthews scored his second of the night on the rush at 3:17, tapping it into the top corner. Marek Peroutka’s shot from the right circle clunked off the top of the cage and in at 7:01, making it 4-1.

The Wild power play went back to work in the third. With 23 seconds left on a penalty to Brown, Ty Coupland found Boston Tait for a wrist shot from the left slot at 4:39, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Nolan Stewart sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:49 to play.

The numbers show a strong night for special teams. Wenatchee went 2-for-5 on the power play and killed all three Victoria power plays, which put the Wild back in a share of first on the league’s penalty-killing list. The even-strength offense, though, couldn’t crack a stingy Royals defense. Prelusky made 23 saves and improved to 7-1. Tvrznik stopped 36 of 40 in the loss.

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Streaks and a Big Saturday is Coming

The Wild’s power play has come alive. They’ve scored on five of their last 10 chances between Friday and Sunday, after converting two of 20 over the previous seven games. That’s eight percentage points added to their success rate in one weekend, moving them into the top third of the league.

Coupland’s assist extended his point streak to six games. It began with his first game in Wenatchee on October 16. Caelan Joudrey has a four-game point streak. Levi Benson’s five-game streak ended. The Royals improved to 9-4-0-0, and the Wild fell to 6-7-1-0.

Wenatchee closes its nine-game homestand on Saturday with Military Appreciation Night, presented by CMI Orchards. The Everett Silvertips come back to the Valley, and the Wild will wear special military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned during and after the game. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at Town Toyota Center. Single-game, group, and flex tickets are on sale now.

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