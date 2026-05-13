The Wenatchee Wild recently sent shockwaves through the league with a series of aggressive trades to climb the board in the WHL Prospects Draft. While the move to secure the second- and fifth-overall picks has sparked a heated debate among the fan base over the "price of admission," it also signals a bold vision for the franchise's future. Joining us today to discuss the strategy behind these high-stakes moves is Wild General Manager Bliss Littler. Bliss, let’s dive right in.

Connor: Bliss, you made two massive moves to secure Parker McMillan and Jevin Morrison, giving up high-round picks as far out as 2030. When you’re looking at the long-term health of the roster, what was it about these two specific players that convinced you the 'price of admission' was worth potentially thinning out our draft capital in the future?

Bliss Littler: We have worked very hard to restock the cupboard that was empty when David White bought the Winnipeg Ice. We feel that with the 2009 and 2010 drafts, we have put ourselves in a really good position to be a very good team in the not-too-distant future. We felt that Parker McMillan was our first overall choice in the entire draft. We wanted to move up to get him. We feel that he will be a Conor Geekie, Matt Savoie, and Zach Benson-quality pick. We also felt that Jevin Morrison was the top defenseman for us, so we wanted to not only add one of the top forwards, but we also thought it was important to make a play to get involved to be able to draft a player such as Jevin Morrison. We think both of these players will have an opportunity to be high 1st round NHL draft picks. We also have a 1st, two 2nds, a 3rd, two 4ths, and three 6th-round draft picks in 2027. In 2028, we have all of our top four picks. In 2029, we have all of our first 6 picks, except our 3rd. In 2030, we have all of our picks, except our first. We have four years to get that pick back.

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Connor: So, how do you respond to the naysayers who think you gave up too much for the two first-round picks?

Bliss Littler: We had multiple 1st-round picks in the 2027 draft and multiple 2nd-round picks in 27, 28, and 29. So we felt that by stockpiling these picks over the last three years that we would still have the majority of our picks moving forward.

We have worked very hard to restock the cupboard that was empty when David White bought the Winnipeg Ice. -Bliss Littler, General Manager of the Wenatchee Wild

Connor: It’s rare to see a team grab three players from the same U15 program in one draft, as you did with Jevin Morrison, Luke Pierson, and Finn Visser from the Red Deer Rebels. In a league where prospects often come from all over North America, how much of a strategic advantage is it to have a core group that already possesses high-level chemistry before they even step into the Town Toyota Center?

Bliss Littler: We were drafting what we felt was the best player available at the time. It is a bonus that those three players came from the same very successful program. We hope that there is a bonus, that there is chemistry, and a lot of good habits that they have coming out of that program.

Connor: The Wild selected three American-born players this year from Minnesota, Arizona, and North Dakota—including Aidan Grabner, who comes from an NHL pedigree. How does our location in Wenatchee change your scouting philosophy compared to other WHL teams when it comes to recruiting and retaining top-tier talent from this side of the border?

Bliss Littler: I think now that CHL players can play NCAA hockey, that the American market is huge for every team in the CHL. It has opened up many high-end players that would not have chosen the CHL before the NCAA opened up to CHL players. We do place a significant amount of time and resources on the American players.

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Connor: Concerning the upcoming Import draft in June, Teams seem to be looking for players who can step into the lineup and contribute immediately at 18 or 19 years old. After loading up on young 2011-born talent in the Prospects Draft, is your focus for July on finding 'plug-and-play' veteran presence from Europe to help us compete right now in the 2026-27 season?"

Bliss Littler: Right now, we have all three of our import picks returning and may not take a player in the import draft. We will have to see what transpires in the next six weeks to see if one is not coming back.

Iconic TEAM USA Hockey Photos Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Iconic TEAM USA Hockey Photos Gallery Credit: Clay Moden