Ex-Warden School Teacher Sentenced To 15 Years For Sex Crimes Against 13-Year-Old Boy

A former Warden school teacher has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sex crimes against children.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington in Spokane says the 180-month sentence was handed down to 26-year-old Andrea Lee Campos-Hernandez by Judge Thomas O. Rice on Wednesday.

Campos-Hernandez's term stems from her guilty plea to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents indicate Campos-Hernandez admitted to investigators that she produced child pornography as part of her sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy from February, 2021 to July, 2022.

Prosecutors say Campos-Hernandez took pictures and video of her and the child engaging in sexual intercourse and also sent the boy inappropriate images of herself.

Campos-Hernandez was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following the prison term, and ordered to pay $15,000 in assessments pursuant to a pair of federal child pornography and trafficking victims' acts.