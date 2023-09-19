When can the Kids sit up front in WA State?

There's a special moment for kids that most of us overlook or even forget about. But it's a moment in time where the smile on the face is ear to ear and excitement is peaked,

The first time getting to sit in the front seat.

Seems small but I'll never forget feeling like, "Ya! I'm a big kid now!"

When is that coveted age though? Or is it by weight?

Let's break this down as simple as possible.

Rear Facing Car Seat:

Must have a 5-point harness. Children under 2 must stay rear facing as long as possible either until they have reached the Max weight limit or height limit on that specific car seat.

Forward Facing Car Seat:

"Your child will be ready for a forward-facing car seat with a harness when they reach their top height and weight limit allowed for their rear-facing car seat (check the manufacturer’s instructions). A 5-point harness gives the best protection for your child. Use a forward-facing car seat until they are at least 40 pounds. Many seats can be used for children up to 65 pounds." - (source)

Booster Seat:

"Once your child outgrows their forward-facing car seat it is the law that they use a booster seat with a lap and shoulder belt until they are 4 foot 9 inches tall. A booster will raise your child so their lap and shoulder belts fit properly – this will keep them as safe as possible until they are ready for a seat belt. Your child may need to use a booster for many years depending on how quickly they grow. Some children are not ready for a seat belt until they are 12 years old." - Source

Seatbelts/ Front Seat:

"Your child can safely ride without a booster seat once all of these steps are met:

Child’s back rests against the vehicle seat Child’s knees bend at the edge of the seat Lap belt rests on top of thighs (not the belly) Shoulder belt lies between the neck and shoulder Child does not slouch or play with the seat belt

If your child is younger than 13 they should continue to sit in the back seat. Wearing a seat belt is the law. Your child will be more likely to wear their seat belt during every ride if they see that you and others in the car wear one too." (Source)

Now, when your little has a fit or what have you about not being able to sit in the front seat yet, show them this...

