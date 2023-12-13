Where You’re Most Likely To Spot A Celebrity in Washington

Some big-name celebrities either have homes in various places around Washington or own a theater or a winery. Others will stop in for a Seahawks home game. Visit the following towns and locations, be on the lookout!

Seahawks games at Lumen Field

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks Jane Gershovich/Getty Images loading...

Rainn Wilson from The Office - attended high school in Seattle and college at the University of Washington is a passionate 12! In addition to Rainn, you’ll also find Will Ferrell, Chris Pratt, Sir Mix-A-Lot, and Seattle’s own Macklemore getting loud at Lumen Field!

Downtown Wenatchee

DOWNTOWN Wenatchee CREDIT: Connor DOWNTOWN Wenatchee CREDIT: Connor loading...

Rainn Wilson’s mom still lives in East Wenatchee. He stops in to visit from time to time - with pics in Downtown Wenatchee, Leavenworth, and hiking trails around the area on Rainn’s Instagram page. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have been known to visit thrift shops in downtown Wenatchee - and they’ve even stopped into Hooked On Toys for fun outdoor items. Ask Aly, she’ll tell you all about it!

Seattle’s Fremont District

CREDIT: Inspire Fremont (via Facebook) CREDIT: Inspire Fremont (via Facebook) loading...

Dave Matthews calls Fremont home. You might see him out running, stopping into a local pub, or grabbing coffee in Fremont! Dave sightings also happen in nearby Ballard and Wallingford!

Bellingham/Lake Samish

The Horseshoe in Downtown Bellingham CREDIT: Connor The Horseshoe in Downtown Bellingham CREDIT: Connor loading...

The trendy, and hip home to Ryan Stiles - from The Drew Carey Show. Ryan lives on the banks of Lake Samish.

Ever go to the Upfront Theater? Be on the lookout - he owns it!

Walla Walla Wineries

Visit Walla Walla (via Facebook) Visit Walla Walla (via Facebook) loading...

Known to enjoy America’s Best Wine Region in America is actor Kyle MacLachlan, who makes appearances “to promote his ‘Pursued by Bear’ at Dunham Cellars.” Drew Bledsoe owns Doubleback Wine at Leonetti Cellars. You might also see some random rock stars, since Charles Smith - a former rock band manager, is the proud owner of K Vintners in Walla Walla.

Edmonds

CREDIT: Edmonds Downtown Alliance CREDIT: Edmonds Downtown Alliance loading...

When Will Ferrell comes to take in a Seahawks game, he’s been known to hit up Downtown Edmond's - Jack Murphy’s bar. Will also once met actress and Edmonds native, Anna Faris for dinner at Epulo Bistro. You’ll also see Edmonds native and international travel expert Rick Steves - when he’s not traveling around the globe.

West Seattle

CREDIT: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce (via Facebook) CREDIT: West Seattle Chamber of Commerce (via Facebook) loading...

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has a home near there, and Conan O’Brien has been seen in West Seattle spots - numerous times. Chris Pratt, Anna Farris, and Kenny G, all have been seen in bars & restaurants in “The Junction” and on Alki Beach.

