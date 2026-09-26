After reading about the recent buying trends among the younger generation, I'm surprised to learn that the open floor plan isn't the selling point it used to be. For years, open floor plans were the gold standard in home listings. Now real estate agents are watching millennial buyers push back. "Many millennials started questioning an open floor plan at the onset of COVID," says Anne Frewen, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker. Without walls separating spaces, noise and clutter spread everywhere — nobody wants to hear every dish clink while trying to work from the kitchen table.

Built-in speaker systems are fading for a simpler reason: technology moved on. Wireless speakers now deliver better sound with none of the wiring headaches, making a home's expensive built-in system feel more like outdated baggage than a perk.

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Big Isn't Better Anymore

Huge lawns used to signal success. Now they mostly signal weekend chores. Millennials increasingly favor low-maintenance yards — patios, composite decking, native landscaping — over sprawling grass that demands constant watering and mowing.

Wine cellars and "McMansion" status symbols fall into the same category. Buyers raised watching their parents struggle through the 2008 housing crash tend to view oversized, ornamental spaces as wasted square footage rather than luxury. Formal dining rooms are getting cut too, replaced by flexible spaces that can double as a home office, playroom, or guest room depending on the week.

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Carpet's Days Might Be Numbered

Plush wall-to-wall carpeting rounds out the list, and it's often the first thing millennial buyers rip out after closing. Hardwood or luxury vinyl plank wins out, mainly because it's dramatically easier to clean—a real consideration for a generation raising kids and managing pets in smaller homes than their parents did.

For anyone in North Central Washington prepping a house for sale this fall, these shifts are worth factoring into staging decisions. A formal dining room might still photograph nicely, but the buyer walking through in person is probably already picturing it as a home office instead.

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