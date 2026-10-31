Down 4-1 four minutes into the third period on Howl-o-ween night, the Wenatchee Wild looked headed for a quiet finish. Instead, they scored three times in less than six minutes, tied the game, and beat the Prince George Cougars 5-4 in a shootout at Town Toyota Center.

It was the Wild’s third straight win, and their first three-game winning streak since December 2023. They’re now 6-6-1-0. The Cougars fell to 3-7-0-2.

How It Fell Apart, Then Came Together

The first period ended scoreless. Prince George opened the scoring at 6:23 of the second, when Townes Kozicky broke away down the left wing and flicked one past Tobias Tvrznik. Five minutes later, on a 5-on-3 power play, Ty Coupland tied it with a clapper from the left-wing circle off a Kayden Longley pass.

The Cougars pushed back. Jett Lajoie scored at 12:33, and Corbin Vaughan added a power-play goal with 7.5 seconds left in the period for a 3-1 lead. Lajoie struck again on a shorthanded breakaway at 3:54 of the third, and it was 4-1.

Then came 16 seconds that changed the night. Prince George goaltender Kason Kobelka kicked out a rebound off a Coupland shot, and Caelan Joudrey hammered it home. At 7:23, Grady Wedman found Mathias Silaban in front. Then, at 9:46, Joudrey set up Boston Tait for a catch-and-release wrister. Tied at 4.

The Wild went 3-for-5 on the power play, their first three-goal power-play game since a February 13 win over Kelowna.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild

Shootout and a Streak Worth Noting

Prince George took three of the four shots in five minutes of overtime, but nobody scored. The shootout went five rounds. Longley and Coupland scored for Wenatchee, and Kayden Lemire scored the Cougars’ only goal. Coupland’s goal was the winner.

Coupland also became the Wild’s first player this season with a five-game point streak, finishing with a goal, two assists, and the shootout winner. He has a point in every game since arriving from Kamloops earlier this month. Tait had a goal and two assists, and Tvrznik stopped 38 shots for his fourth win.

The Wild also scored five or more goals for the third game in a row, which they hadn’t done since that December 2023 streak. That run featured game-winners from current NHL players Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie, plus AHL forward Kenta Isogai.

The homestand continues Sunday with Grandparents’ Night against the Victoria Royals, part of the Fred Meyer Sunday Funday promotion. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Bring your grandparents, and bring your voice. After this one, the building should be loud.

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