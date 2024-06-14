The 2024 Wenatchee Pride Festival is Just Around the Corner

It's Back!

The 2024 Wenatchee Pride Festival

Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Memorial Park in downtown Wenatchee!

"Join us and our 2S+LGBTQIA friends, family, and allies together for a day of celebration, equality, and inclusivity with vendors, food, performances, and the return of the "Queer" Garden!" - Source

Every year Wenatchee Pride brings people of all walks of life, together. Together to celebrate, share stories, share pride and love.

If you are wanting to volunteer with anything, please click here. You can show your love and support by helping with this huge one-of-a-kind event in Wenatchee WA. How cool to be able to be surrounded by your friends and family while you also give back to the community.

Did you get attend Wenatchee Pride Festival last year?

Get ready for an even more amazing time with music, beer and booths!

What is Wenatchee Pride?

"Wenatchee Pride works toward a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law. We do this by creating and supporting events that inspire, educate, and celebrate our diverse community.

Wenatchee Pride includes people of every race, nationality, immigration status and faith, whether differently-abled or able-bodied, and all sexualities and genders including lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, queer, questioning, intersex, transgender, genderqueer, gender variant or non-binary as well as straight and cisgender allies." - Source

Come Celebrate with Wenatchee Pride for the 2024 Wenatchee Pride Festival

Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Memorial Park in downtown Wenatchee

For any and all information, check out the following links:

WenatcheePride (@wenatcheepride) • Instagram

2024 Wenatchee Pride Festival — Official website

