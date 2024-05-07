Items in Washington State, We Forget Are Dirty

Washington State is clean in my opinion. Fresh air and beautiful.

But there are some pretty nasty things in the state and around the world.

Like door handles, chairs, bathrooms. But these are items that we already KNEW were dirty. Thanks to Covid, I look at everything now.

Is this clean? What about this? You just washed it? Here let me wash it again - Me (Aly)

A recent question was asked on Reddit...

Let's see some of the answers.

Are we all just filthy animals?

Speaking of change, the coins are dirty too.

Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands

Did you know: Gross facts about our bodies.

YOU HAVE CREATURES LIVING IN YOUR EYELASHES.

YOU COULD LITERALLY SWIM IN YOUR OWN SPIT. Source

Ok, those I could have gone the rest of my life not knowing. But here we are and, now we know.

Let's face it thought, life is messy.

Germs are all around us.

Always wash your hands, always wipe down things that may have been used by someone else, and even be cautious when purchasing items from stores.

You have no idea who came into contact with anything, so just play it safe and wash your hands.

One might argue that we are building our immune systems but, we also don't have to get sick all the time to do so.

When was the last time you washed your hands?

Get up, go do it now...

