Leave Them at Home: Don’t Bring These Camping in WA

I'll admit, I don't really like camping. I mean it is great to get outside and all that, and while I absolutely love when I am camping. It's the prep. I don't like prepping to leave. I always feel like I forgot something.

"And we are off!" "Nope, wait, I forgot something in the house!"

Get our free mobile app

Every time. Could be the smallest thing to forget too and then you don't realize it until you've come to a full stop at the camping grounds, and now you are just SOL. Sorry my friend.

via GIPHY

I know some people that have camping down to a science. Totes to carry all the things, perfect bedding, an easy up tent, easy go-to meals. The type of camper I do aspire to be but probably will never be.

What are some items we SHOULDN'T bring on a camping trip?

Maybe you have a huge checklist of stuff, and maybe you are a newbie, as long as you don't bring these items, you should be fine (even if you did bring them, you'd be fine, they just take up space that you could be using,)

Items to Leave at Home and not bring Camping Some of the items listed, I will be honest, I have brought. BUT we shouldn't. I'll tell ya why below. Gallery Credit: Aly

I used to be "The Complainer." and soley because I couldn't see the beauty in the fresh air, sounds of birds, bugs biting me and all the other fun stuff. Now, now I'm the "Who Wants Snacks?!"

Have fun camping, pack only what you need and relax. Also remember, what you pack in, you pack out!

The Checklist for the New Hiker in Washington State Please, do not go hiking in the evergreen state, or any state for that matter, without being FULLY prepared. Gallery Credit: Aly

Your 8 Essentials for a Perfect Washington State Summer. Don't let the heat keep you from having fun! Here's your summer checklist! Gallery Credit: Aly