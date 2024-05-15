Washington State, From Mountains to Rivers: Here’s What to Know
There are plenty of things to talk about when it comes to WA State.
Like, did you know:
"Washington can be divided into six geographic regions. The Olympic Mountains stand in Washington’s northwest corner, which is bordered by the Strait of Juan de Fuca in the north and the Pacific Ocean in the west. " - Source
Pretty cool, I always just said we have 2 sides, the West side and the East Side
What are some other things to know about Washington State?
Yes, there are dangerous places to visit...
10 Most Dangerous Cities in the State of Washington
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
Now that I have somewhat freaked you out... Let's look on the brighter side.
BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Did you know that these items were invented in WA?
LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Let's put you "in the know," with these...
20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
I'll tell you what, there's something to say about Washington State, and I am not even in a position to try and convince you to visit, you will just have to see for yourself. I mean come on, we have a troll under a bridge, that's pretty cool, did you know that?
While planning a trip, or simply hanging out, maybe break this article out to friends and test their knowledge. Did they know? (I'll be honest, I had no idea about some of those and I grew up here in Washington. Oh well, we know now :))
Be in the know, spread the knowledge and have fun in Washington State, the Evergreen State.
We only live once, and Washington State is the state you want to live, love and learn all about.
Washington City Nicknames
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
Five Of The Healthiest Apple Varieties Are Here In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals