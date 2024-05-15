Washington State, From Mountains to Rivers: Here’s What to Know

There are plenty of things to talk about when it comes to WA State.

Like, did you know:

"Washington can be divided into six geographic regions. The Olympic Mountains stand in Washington’s northwest corner, which is bordered by the Strait of Juan de Fuca in the north and the Pacific Ocean in the west. " - Source

Pretty cool, I always just said we have 2 sides, the West side and the East Side

What are some other things to know about Washington State?

Yes, there are dangerous places to visit...

10 Most Dangerous Cities in the State of Washington Live in or traveling to Washington? Be aware of your surroundings in the most dangerous areas in Washington avv Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Now that I have somewhat freaked you out... Let's look on the brighter side.

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Did you know that these items were invented in WA?

LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations Invention and innovation happen all over the world, all the time - but there's no denying that Washington State has contributed a distinct collection of ideas that have changed the world. Here's a look at over 100 years of innovations created in Washington, as chronicled in part by the Washington State Department of Commerce Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Let's put you "in the know," with these...

20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know If you are a true Washingtonian, these 20 Washington "Only" phrases, places, food and music should be a no-brainer. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

I'll tell you what, there's something to say about Washington State, and I am not even in a position to try and convince you to visit, you will just have to see for yourself. I mean come on, we have a troll under a bridge, that's pretty cool, did you know that?

While planning a trip, or simply hanging out, maybe break this article out to friends and test their knowledge. Did they know? (I'll be honest, I had no idea about some of those and I grew up here in Washington. Oh well, we know now :))

Be in the know, spread the knowledge and have fun in Washington State, the Evergreen State.

We only live once, and Washington State is the state you want to live, love and learn all about.

Washington City Nicknames There's nothing more personal than a nickname, and even cities and suburbs can end up with special nicknames. Sometimes it's something tongue-in-cheek from its residents or rivals, and sometimes it's an official "motto" meant to promote the city through tourism.

We've compiled dozens of Washington city nicknames to offer you a virtual tour of the weird and wacky names we've given our favorite local areas in the Evergreen state. How many of them have you heard? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton