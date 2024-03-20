Lurking Snake Infested Lakes in WA State: Watch Out!
I love swimming, I used to be called, "The little Mermaid," by my nana and papa growing up because well, I just wouldn't get out of the water.
I would have high-tailed my rear out of the water though if...
I swam across a snake.
I cannot stand snakes, in fact, I'm getting goosebumps just writing about them, let alone sharing a photo!
Yes, I know, I shared that photo above, it's like, I like scaring myself (no I don't though!)
What's the most common snake in Washington State?
"Northwestern garter snake, this species is the most frequently encountered snake." -Source
Ok Aly, now where would I might swim next to a snake in WA?
I know, such a terrifying thought, and is that even possible? Yes, and common.
Where though?
Lake Wenatchee -
Lake Chelan
Moses Lake
Have you come across any slithering snakes while swimming?
Can a Snake still bite you while swimming?
"Yes. Snakes can open their mouths and bite if provoked underwater." - Source
I don't know why I needed a source to tell me that terrifying info but here we are.
While yes, it's a possiblility to be swimming next to or with a snake in Moses Lake, Lake Wenatchee and even Lake Chelan, you will most likely be next to a harmless Garter Snake.
Garter Snake, rattle snake, if the world Snake is associated with anything, nope.
I guess I will be spending my summers on the shore.
Wait.. They slither on land too! Dang it, I'm moving.
