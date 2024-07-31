Your Last-Minute Watershed Checklist for the Gorge Amphitheater

Watershed is days away!

Are you super excited?

I know, Me too!

via GIPHY

Let's collect ourselves for a second. Do we have everything we need?

If you are camping, do you have all the needs for the camper/tent/whatever you are sleeping in? Cause I cannot be responsible for that, I'm not camping. BUT I can however help with what we CAN bring into the Gorge Ampitheater venue itself.

Get our free mobile app

How can we make sure we have everything of Watershed?

Well making your own checklist is perfect, and every year, I always seem to forget one thing or anther. But I did a little digging for us and came up with an *essentials* list for us. That way, even if we forget our favorite pillow, at least we have what we need to get er done in style for Watershed 2024!

BTW: Please remember, this is a Cashless Event.

You may preload money to your wristbands, and cards work as well. Click here, for more info on registering your wristband, and loading money onto it as well.

All the *Needs* for your Watershed Fun Three days of sun in the sun at the Gorge Amphitheater for Watershed! Make sure you have all the items below, and you will be smooth sailing. Gallery Credit: Aly

Watershed 2024! It's back baby!

Makes me have a big urge to say, "Yee, YEEE"

I have been blessed to be able to go to Watershed about 5 times now? Give or take, and let me tell ya, such a fun, memorable and fantastic time. You just gotta be prepared and please keep hydrated!

Side note: Liquid IV, this is not an ad for them, just a real good idea to have them. Stay hydrated my friend.

Don't's For Your Washington State Summer Be cautious, stay hydrated, and don't do the following things. Gallery Credit: Aly

5 Surprising Places Your Dog Can't Go in Washington State

In Washington state, dogs are prohibited from these 5 places in restaurants.

(WAC 246-215-06570: Methods—Prohibiting animals (FDA Food Code 6-501.115). Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby