Yokes in Washington State Sells 3 Winning Lottery Tickets

Have you Visited the Yokes Fresh Market store lately?

More specifically, Yoke's Fresh Market, located at 9329 E. Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley?

Did you by chance purchase a lottery ticket?

I ask all this because Yokes Fresh Market (the specific one listed above) has sold a whopping 3 winning lottery tickets! Did I mention, they sold all these winning tickets within the same week?

via GIPHY

Crazy, I know!

The first winner sold was back in April, the winning 4.6mil. Lotto Jackpot

Apparently, the person lived in a nearby area called, Newman Lake.

The other two winners (within the same week) won on different games.

HIT5 was a ticket sold, yielding the winner $165,000. And a Powerball ticket was sold as well but this one gained even more money, how though?

"... Because the winner purchased a Power Play add-on, the prize was multiplied by that night’s randomly chosen multiplier of 4, yielding a $200,000 win for local resident M.L.," Source

What happens when a store sells a winning Lotto ticket?

"Since they sold that top-tier winning lottery ticket, the store received a $46,000 retailer selling bonus from Washington’s Lottery," - Source

What if you won the lottery?

What a crazy thing that would be, right? We don't wanna be willy-nilly with the winnings though, so here's some advice, if you do win.

These Are The Steps Experts Say To Take If You Win The Lottery After getting over the initial shock, Moneycrashers.com says you should do these things immediately if you win the lottery! Gallery Credit: Buehler

But let's be real here, sometimes we do want to be frivolous.

Here's what people have said they would spend the winning on.

Check Out the Frivolous Things People Say They’d Spend Money on if They Won the Lottery We asked people what frivolous thing they'd spend money on if they won the lottery (after all bills and such are paid, obviously) and their answers didn't disappoint! Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

If you feel lucky, buy the ticket!

You only live once, right?