The National Agricultural Statistics Service of the USDA has released its 2023 summary of Pacific Northwest vegetable crops.

Key Crop Statistics Takeaways:

2023 onion utilized production up 6% in PNW

in PNW OR sees 32% increase in utilized squash production

in utilized squash production WA sees 50% loss in utilized pumpkin production

in utilized pumpkin production ID sees 15% loss in onion valuation

Snap Beans Crop Summary (OR)

Oregon had a $15.6 million total value of utilized production, down slightly from 2022. Oregon accounted for 6 percent of national utilized production.

Sweet Corn Crop Summary (OR, WA)

The value of utilized production in Oregon was $39.5 million in 2023, down 2 percent from 2022. Washington sweet corn utilized production was valued at $123 million, up 8 percent from last year. These two states accounted for 32 percent of national utilized production.

Onion Crop Summary (ID, OR, WA)

Idaho onions were valued at $110 million, down 15 percent from 2022. Oregon onions had a total value of utilized production of $171 million, down 24 percent from last year. Washington onions were valued at $384 million, down 24 percent from 2022. The three states published in the Pacific Northwest accounted for 58 percent of the national utilized production.

Green Pea Crop Summary (OR, WA)

Oregon had a total utilized production value of $3.8 million, down 46 percent from last year. Washington green peas were valued at $39.1 million, up 9 percent from 2022. These two states accounted for 39 percent of national utilized production.

Get our free mobile app

Pumpkin Crop Summary (WA)

Pumpkins in Washington had a total utilized value of production of $15.9 million, down 50 percent from last year. Washington state accounted for 3 percent of the national utilized production.

Squash Crop Summary (OR)

Squash in Oregon had a total utilized production value of $12.4 million, up 32 percent from 2022. Oregon accounted for 10 percent of the national utilized production.

The full report, including data on asparagus and carrots, is available through the NASS Press Release center.

Oregon's Top 10 Commodities Have you ever wondered what kind of agricultural products Oregon produces? While you might first think of huckleberries, marionberries, or crab, you'll be surprised to see what the top ten commodities are in Oregon (as of the 2022 ODA report ). Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Washington's Top 10 Commodities Let's plow through some of Washington state's top producing commodities, based on information from the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman