Jingle All the Way to These 3 Magical Christmas Stores in Washington State

If you love Christmas and decorations, there are a few places in Washington State you'll want to check out.



The Top 3 Christmas Stores In Washington State Worth Exploring

My wife one year made a Christmas Ladder instead of a tree and it was pretty amazing. There are some many ways you can celebrate the holidays and I've picked out three of the top-rated Christmas Stores in Washington.

Get our free mobile app

My first pick is Kris Kringl in Leavenworth

credit: google street view credit: google street view loading...

Kris Kringl is the pinnacle of holiday shopping in Washington. This store, open year-round, is a wonderland for Christmas enthusiasts, offering a vast selection of holiday items, from traditional and themed ornaments to Nativity scenes, snow globes, and collectibles.

The store’s location in Leavenworth makes it even more special. During the holiday season, this charming town transforms into a European-style Christmas village, with snow-covered rooftops, carolers, and festive lights.

It's no wonder Kris Kringl is considered one of the best Christmas stores in the state.

Store Highlights:

Large selection of ornaments, collectibles, and unique holiday decor.

Leavenworth’s festive ambiance adds to the shopping experience.

Open year-round for a taste of Christmas anytime.

google street view google street view loading...

My second pick is Swansons Nursery in Seattle. It may be known for its plants, but come holiday season, it transforms into a super-charged Christmas shop. The nursery’s holiday section offers a wide array of festive decor, including wreaths, garlands, and unique ornaments.

Swansons takes the holiday experience to the next level with seasonal events like their annual Reindeer Festival, where visitors can meet live reindeer and Santa.

Store Highlights:

Unique Christmas decor and holiday plants, blending nature with festivity.

Annual events like the Reindeer Festival add a magical touch.

A beloved destination for Seattle families.

credit: facebook/timber creek credit: facebook/timber creek loading...

The Christmas Shop at Timber Creek - Redmond

My third pick is the Christmas Shop at Timber Lake in Redmond. This festive store, open seasonally, is filled with rows of holiday items, from traditional decor and collectible ornaments to whimsical gifts and stocking stuffers. Every year, the shop introduces new items and trends, making it an exciting stop for both collectors and casual shoppers alike.

Store Highlights:

Wide selection of holiday items, including trendy decor and timeless collectibles.

Personalized service from knowledgeable staff.

An intimate Christmas experience in a cozy setting.

So if you've been looking for a few perfect Christmas Stores, these three are worth checking out through the holidays.

Whistle-Stop Wonders: 5 Festive Holiday Trains for in Washington and Oregon Journey through Washington and Oregon and explore these five Christmas train experiences that your whole family is sure to enjoy. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals