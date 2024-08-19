Wenatchee’s Velocity Swimming Tags Cutter As New Girls’ Coach

The Wenatchee School District has hired a new Girls' head swimming coach.

Christian Cutter is a 2020 graduate of Wenatchee High School who was also a member of the Velocity Swim Club for 14 years (2007-2021) during his time as a student in the District.

In addition, Cutter has served as a coach with Velocity since 2016, including as interim head coach since 2023.

The Pacific Lutheran University graduate also holds multiple Wenatchee School District records, including in the All-American Relay.

Outside of the pool, Cutter has served on USA Swimming committees, both as an athlete and a representative for Inland Empire Swimming, and has participated in numerous USA Swimming conventions, Swimposiums, and leadership summits.

He will begin his tenure as the Velocity Girls' head coach in the 2024-25 school year.