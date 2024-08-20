Chelan County Getting Federal Funds For Climate Action Plan

Chelan County is getting almost $100,000 in the first round of state's Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) awards.

The money is meant to help local governments plan for future projects and is funded by the Biden Administration’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Chelan County will use its grant of $98,488 to help develop a regional climate action plan.

The Chelan County Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory will present a countywide view with baseline data for use in regional planning and future action.

The block grants from the state Department of Commerce fund three types of pre-construction activities:

Work with consultants to develop plans and strategies for energy efficiency and conservation. This includes financing, purchasing, and installing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and zero-emission transportation and associated infrastructure.

Energy audits that are conducted on commercial and residential buildings.

Public education programs developed to build public awareness and energy saving actions.

“This federal funding is designed to empower small local and tribal governments seeking to advance a variety of energy efficiency and conservation goals and priorities,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “From increasing building efficiency and reducing harmful emissions to exploring DIY house plans and transportation electrification, Washington communities are pursuing innovative work to benefit their residents and our environment in the future.”

Chelan County is one of nine cities and counties getting support through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants.

The eight others are listed below.

Jefferson County: $253,000 to create energy efficient stock house plans.

Island County: $235,500 for an energy audit and planning for new building systems for the county Law and Justice Building.

Des Moines: $160,000 for environmental analysis and community engagement for a planned electric ferry.

Jefferson County: $110,000 to promote C-PACER program to increase industrial energy efficiency.

Kittitas County: $110,000 for conducting an energy audit for the courthouse and jail complex.

City of College Place: $38,454 for a strategic energy plan for city buildings.

City of Tukwila: $21,680 for electrification to reduce emissions at the city hall, community center and recreation facilities.

City of Maple Valley: $15,563 to conduct an energy audit on the public works and maintenance facilities.

Additional funding is available for the block grant program , and the Department of Commerce is accepting applications. Local and tribal governments are encouraged to visit the Commerce website for more information.