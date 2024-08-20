Lamanna, Shafer In Recount For Douglas County Commission Race

There'll be a recount in the Douglas County Commission District 2 primary race.

Republican Randy Agnew has won the contest with 29 percent of the vote, but independent Paula Lamanna and Republican Katie Shafer are in a tight race for second place.

Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall says the two are within the threshold of one-half of one percent requiring a recount.

"The difference between the two candidates is less than one-quarter of one percent," said Duvall. "So, in that particular instance it does call for a mandatory recount."

The top two vote getters in the primary move on to the general election in November.

Lamanna finished with 755 in the Douglas County Primary, good for 20.35 percent of the vote. Shafer finished with 729 votes and 19.65 percent of the vote.

Duval said state law requires that in a race that tight, the total votes of the two candidates are added together and that number is multiplied by .025. Doing so brings up the number 37, meaning a margin between the two of 37 or less votes require a recount. Lamanna and Shafer are separated by 26 votes, which calls for the recount.

The hand recount will take place next week in a room in the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville. The auditor’s office is still planning the recount and will release further details Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Duvall says they're now waiting for the Secretary of State to call for a recount in the District 7 State Representative Position 2 race.

“Our canvassing board is the one that orders the recount for the county commissioners, and the Secretary of State is the one that orders the recount for the positions that involve more than one county,” said Duvall.

The Secretary of State will certify the race at 9 am Friday and then call for recounts in races involving more than one county.

Teagan Levine and Soo Ing-Moody are within the margin requiring a mandatory recount in the District 7 Representative race to face primary winner Andrew Engell in November.

After redistricting in 2022 and a more recent court case, District 7 now includes most of Douglas County and Downtown Wenatchee and Olds Station in Chelan County.

Also, a statewide recount will involve all counties for the Commissioner of Public Lands race between Democrat Dave Upthegrove and Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson. The candidate coming out on top in that recount will face Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler, who won the primary, in the general election.