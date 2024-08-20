Okanogan County Transit To Start Daily Service To Chelan

Okanogan County's TranGO transit will start serving Chelan County next month with three daily trips between Okanogan and Chelan.

The service will allow people to connect in Chelan with Link Transit’s Route 21 to and from Wenatchee.

Link Transit spokesperson Eric West says TransGo has likely found there's a need for the service.

"Apparently the folks at the Okanogan system have found that there's a number of people who need to get to the Chelan area either for medical or shopping, or whatever," said West. "There's the Walmart in Chelan."

The new service will allow bus riders to travel between Wenatchee and Okanogan three times a day in each direction Monday through Saturday.

The new TranGO trips will include stops in Pateros and Brewster.

West says residents in those towns will have a new option for travel into Chelan County.

“Pateros is only really 15, 18 miles from Chelan,” West said. “It’s not that far, but it’s a big enough gap that if you don’t have transportation, it’s pretty insurmountable.”

TranGO will be the second outside transit company to offer service into Chelan County. West said Grant Transit Authority runs two daily buses between Moses Lake and Columbia Station in Wenatchee, which make stops in Quincy and Ephrata.

Beginning Monday, September 3, southbound TranGO arrivals from Okanogan are scheduled to arrive in Chelan at 9:09 a.m., 12:09 and 3:39 p.m. On weekdays, passengers can then connect to Link Transit Route 21 and arrive in Wenatchee approximately one hour later. For travel from Wenatchee to Okanogan on weekdays, passengers can depart Columbia Station at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to connect to northbound TranGO departures in Chelan.

On Saturday, TranGO passengers connecting with Route 21 buses can arrive in Wenatchee by 10:47 a.m. and 2:17 and 5:17 p.m. Saturday Route 21 departures from Wenatchee at 8:00 and 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. will allow a connection with the TranGO trips back to Pateros, Brewster and Okanogan.

TranGO fares are $1 in each direction, with riders 18 and younger riding for free. Link Transit service is fare-free.

All connections will be made at the bus stop at Chelan City Hall on Johnson Street.

The full TnasGo schedule can be found here. The Link Transit conection can be found here.

For more information on any Link service, call Link Transit Guest Services at 509-662-1155.