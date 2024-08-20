Chip Seal Project To Cause Delays In Brewster

cwbaker

Drivers on U.S. Highway 97 in the Brewster area can expect delays tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug.21).

The slowdowns will happen on a mile-long stretch of the highway between mileposts 259 and 260 due to a chip sealing project.

Motorists should expect single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic with pilot cars and brief delays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The work is the final stage of a larger project to chip seal and make other road improvements on several highways in North Central Washington.

