Chip Seal Project To Cause Delays In Brewster

Drivers on U.S. Highway 97 in the Brewster area can expect delays tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug.21).

The slowdowns will happen on a mile-long stretch of the highway between mileposts 259 and 260 due to a chip sealing project.

Get our free mobile app

Motorists should expect single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic with pilot cars and brief delays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The work is the final stage of a larger project to chip seal and make other road improvements on several highways in North Central Washington.