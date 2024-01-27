5 Banned Items You Can’t Mail in Washington State

What Are Some Items That You Can't Mail In Washington State?

I remember the first letter I mailed when I was a kid and it cost twenty cents back in the 80's. Word is the United States Postal Service is raising the price of a stamp to 68 cents.



canva canva loading...

5 Banned Items That You Are Not Allow To Mail In Washington State

As prices go up, there are still items that you can't mail in the United States and Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

Yes, you can still send a loved one's ashes because I once mailed my mom's ashes to my sister through the mail but there are five items still banned from being mailed in Washington State.

Can you name them?

Here are the five items you are banned from mailing in Washington State:

Michael Smith Michael Smith loading...

Fireworks: Washington State prohibits shipping, mailing, or transporting fireworks of any kind. This includes sparklers and other novelty items. Due to their explosive nature, fireworks are considered a major safety hazard, and mailing them is strictly forbidden.

Canva Canva loading...

Drugs and Illegal Substances: Illegal drugs and other controlled substances cannot be mailed in Washington State. This includes prescription medication that is not properly labeled or packaged. Vehicles and aircraft used for transporting illegal drugs can also be seized and auctioned.

canva canva loading...

Hazardous Materials: Hazardous materials such as gasoline, aerosol cans, and lithium batteries cannot be mailed in Washington State. These items pose a danger to the environment and the carrier's safety. Additionally, certain items containing hazardous materials require special packaging and labeling regulations.

suriyasilsaksom suriyasilsaksom loading...

Live Animals: Live animals such as snakes, spiders, and other venomous creatures cannot be mailed in Washington State. Additionally, live or dead bees, beeswax, or honeycomb are also prohibited from mailing.

Pineapples iStock loading...

Perishable Items: Perishable items such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat products cannot be mailed in Washington State. These items are highly susceptible to spoilage and can become a health hazard. If you want to send a parcel that contains perishable items, you must use a private carrier that specializes in cooled transportation such as FedEx.

7 Odd Things Can’t You Ship Through the Mail in Washington State These 7 items are a big no-no for shipping in the mail. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals