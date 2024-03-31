Uncover the Top 5 Must-See Idaho Destinations on Your Journey from Washington

I grew up in Clarkston Washington, right on the border of Idaho so some could say I've got some Idaho roots in my matrix.



By Dsdugan - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3392388 By Dsdugan - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3392388 loading...

Discover the Essential Stops - 5 Must-See Idaho Places When Traveling from Washington

I went to college in Nampa Idaho and once worked at radio stations in Lewiston and Boise so you could say Idaho is my second home.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

If you want a quick getaway from Washington State, I know a few places you should check out.

Get our free mobile app

From stunning natural landscapes to vibrant cities, Idaho has something for everyone. Some of my favorite places made the list and they are worth checking out.

5 Must-See Idaho Places Traveling From Washington State Hitting the road? Check out these 5 must-see Idaho locations to visit if you are leaving Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Whether you're looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a change of scenery, Idaho has something for everyone.

From exploring charming cities like Coeur d'Alene and Boise to immersing yourself in nature at Sun Valley or Sawtooth National Recreation Area, there are endless opportunities to discover new wonders in this beautiful state just beyond Washington's borders.

Purestock Purestock loading...

So as you head out on the spring and summer road trips, look at my five Idaho places listed above and enjoy your travels.

Book It : Oregon Hotel Has Amazing Star Trek-Themed Room Wow! Take a peek inside this amazing Star Trek-themed room that you can book in Bend Oregon. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

9 Best Places To Get a Mouth-Watering Steak in Tri-Cities WA Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals