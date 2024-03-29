6 Items That Are Banned From Landfills In Washington State

It's spring cleaning time in the Tri-Cities and my place is no exception. My wife and I constantly talk about cleaning up our backyard and the things we can and can't throw away at the landfill.

The Big List of What You Can’t Dump In Washington State

So I did a quick search to see what items weren't accepted at the landfill and here's a comprehensive list of the most common items banned from the dump in Washington State, according to earth911.com, and here's what you can do with them instead.

Asbestos

Homeowners might be surprised that no asbestos disposal is allowed at local landfills. This material, also known as 'the silent killer,' has stringent regulations due to the risk of releasing carcinogenic fibers into the air. Special disposal methods, typically involving certified carriers, containment, and specific landfills, are required.

Car Batteries

Old car batteries, typically made from lead acid, are potentially toxic if not handled and recycled properly. They are collected by auto parts retailers and other businesses with battery recycling programs.

Fluorescent Bulbs

These commonly used bulbs contain mercury and are considered hazardous waste. Many hardware stores and local recycling centers have programs for proper disposal and recycling of fluorescent bulbs.

Medical Waste

Human and animal medical waste, like syringes or body parts, are regulated waste materials and must be managed by a specialized medical waste disposal service.

Mercury

Items containing mercury, such as thermometers and thermostats, should be managed as hazardous waste. Alternatives to these products should be considered whenever possible.

Motor Oil

Motor oil disposal is typically regulated, as it’s a common form of hazardous waste. Communities often have designated auto shops and recycling centers that will accept used oil for proper recycling or disposal.

I'm sure there are a few items I missed so you can get the complete list of banned items at the dump here.

