Unveiling the 9 Best Spots for Mouth-Watering Steaks in Tri-Cities WA

Nothing hits the spot like a juicy steak. The perfect blend of seasoning and the perfect cut is beautiful, and several places in the Tri-Cities offer up some of the best beef you'll find in the Pacific Northwest.



steak loading...

Steakhouse Gems: Tri-Cities WA's Top 9 Destinations for Irresistible Steaks

My wife and I for our anniversary went to Walla Walla and enjoyed a great dinner at the Walla Walla Steak Co. I would take your wallet for that one but the food was great and the service was even better.

Get our free mobile app

One poster racheld611 on Reddit asked where you can get a great steak in the Tri-Cities area. We've compiled a quick list of some of the best places to get a great steak in the Columbia Basin.

9 Best Places To Get a Mouth-Watering Steak in Tri-Cities WA Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, there are some tasty places in the Tri-Cities for a juicy steak. Did we miss a great place, let us know in the comments or the app chat feature so we can add them to our list.

10 Tri-Cities Dive Bars That Serve Up Mouth-Watering Delicious Food Here are our picks for some of the best places to get the tastiest bar food grub in the Tri-Cities. I look at the word "dive" bar and don't think of it as a negative. I've found some of the best food in the unlikeliest of places. Here are 10 bars in the Tri-Cities that serve up some great food. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals