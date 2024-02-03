Cancer-Causing Chemical Found in Over 50 WA Grocery Items

Over 50 items in Washington grocery stores contain a cancer-causing chemical.

Consumer Reports examined popular supermarket items for bisphenols and phthalates, substances that pose health risks. In tests of nearly 100 foods, phthalates and bisphenols were found widespread in almost every food.

According to the National Center for Health Research, phthalates are synthetic chemicals used to make plastics flexible and to make products smell good. Exposure to phthalates can be associated to health issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and fertility. Some phthalates are known carcinogens.

Grocery store foods tested, found to contain phthalates are listed below, with the amount each item contains in nanograms per serving.

Brisk Iced Tea Lemon (can) 7,467

Coca-Cola Original (plastic) 6,167

Lipton Diet Green Tea Citrus (plastic) 4,433

Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water (plastic) 4,217

Juicy Juice 100% Juice Apple (plastic) 3,348

Pepsi Cola (can) 2,938

Juicy Juice 100% Juice Apple (cardboard box) 2,260

Gatorade Frost Thirst Quencher Glacier Freeze (plastic) 1,752

Hormel Chili With Beans (can) 9,847

Bush’s Chili Red Beans Mild Chili Sauce (can) 6,405

Great Value (Walmart) Baked Beans Original (can) 6,184

Bush’s Baked Beans Original (can) 3,709

Mrs. Butterworth’s Syrup Original (plastic) 1,010

Hunt’s Tomato Ketchup (plastic) 574

Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce Original (plastic) 22

Fairlife Core Power High Protein Milk Shake Chocolate (plastic) 20,452

SlimFast High Protein Meal Replacement Shake Creamy Chocolate (plastic) 16,916

Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt French Vanilla (plastic) 10,948

Tuscan Dairy Farms Whole Milk (plastic) 10,932

Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Vanilla (paperboard carton) 6,387

Wholesome Pantry (ShopRite) Organic Whole Milk (carton) 4,620

Great Value (Walmart) Ice Cream Homestyle Vanilla (paperboard) 3,068

Jell-O Pudding Snacks Original Chocolate (plastic) 1,756

Sargento Sliced Natural Cheddar Cheese Sharp (plastic) 1,481

Land O’Lakes Butter Salted (paper wrap/cardboard) 581

General Mills Cheerios Original (paperboard box with plastic bag inside) 10,980

Success 10 Minute Boil-in-Bag White Rice (box with plastic bag inside) 4,308

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread (plastic bag) 2,184

Gerber Mealtime for Baby Harvest Turkey Dinner (glass with lined lid) 4,267

Similac Advance Infant Milk-Based Powder Formula (can) 4,202

Beech-Nut Fruities Pouch Pear, Banana & Raspberries (pouch) 2,826

Gerber Cereal for Baby Rice (plastic) 1,599

Happy Baby Organics Clearly Crafted Banana & Strawberries 1,300

Happy Baby Organic Milk-Based Infant Powder Formula With Iron (plastic) 977

Gerber Organic for Baby Pouch Apple Zucchini Spinach Strawberry (pouch) 706

Perdue Ground Chicken Breast (plastic) 9,985

Trader Joe’s Ground Pork 80% Lean 20% Fat (plastic wrap) 5,503

Premio Foods Sweet Italian Sausage (foam tray with plastic wrap) 4,725

Libby’s Corned Beef (can) 4,088

Bar S Chicken Jumbo Franks (plastic) 3,295

Stop & Shop Ground Beef 80% Lean 20% Fat (foam tray with plastic wrap) 2,729

Applegate Naturals Oven Roasted Turkey Breast (plastic) 2,295

Swanson White Premium Chunk Chicken Breast (can) 1,376

Johnsonville Smoked Sausage Beef Hot Links (plastic) 912

You can find the complete list at Consumer Reports.

