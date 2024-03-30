Fight Me: Frostop Once Had the Best Root Beer in Washington State

Who's Got The Best Root Beer? A&W? Barq's? Frostop? Find Out Below

Who recalls the Frostop drive-in in Washington State? Didn't they have the best root beer of all time?



Frostop Once Had 350 Locations Across The Country Including Washington State

Growing up in Clarkston Washington, our small town didn't have a Frostop but across the river in Lewiston Idaho, they did and we loved going there when I was a kid.

Frostop was easy to spot thanks to the giant rootbeer mug high in the air, which was their signature sign - eat your heart out McDonald's!

Thanks to the Facebook page: You Know You're From Clarkston And Lewiston for the menu pictured below:

You could buy milk jugs of root beer and it was delicious! A&W is one of my favorite root beers but Frostop was the best in my book. My local Frostop closed during the early 90's but folks still long for those jugs of root beer in my hometown.

Let me jog your memory about Frostop Drive-In, the first Frostop root beer stand was opened in 1926 in Springfield, Ohio by L.S. Harvey.

It was a chain of franchise locations with the biggest growth following World War II according to Wikipedia.

The Frostop drive-ins reached their peak in 1958 with locations concentrated mostly in the American midwest and deep south, but could be found from New York and Florida to California and Washington state.

There were once over 350 locations during Frostop's peak in the 1960s but it has since dwindled to locations scattered across America.

The closest one to Washington State is in Ashton Idaho near Rexburg Idaho. Only 13 Frostop locations are left, mainly in the south. St. George Utah still has one location as well.

Yokes, for a short period, had the root beer and I bought it up by the cases. If you are looking for that sweet Frostop root beer these days, if you are lucky, you might be able to find it at your local Ace Hardware stores of all places.

Do you recall Frostop root beer? Share your experiences in the comments below

