Remembering The 1st McDonald’s in Oregon and Washington State

Where Was The First McDonald's Located At In Oregon?

I'm sure the first fast food you might have ever had as a kid was McDonald's and a Happy Meal.



First McDonalds Franchise Recalls Fast-Food Giants Beginnings Getty Images loading...

Spokane Had The First McDonald's On North Monroe Street In Eastern Washington

You've got to give McDonald's credit, those golden arches are the first thing most toddlers know and recite maybe even before they say "mommy" and "daddy".

But long before McDonald's was on every corner, the first locations of McDonald's in Oregon and Washington State might surprise you.

I thought I'd pick a few of these locations and see if you remember them.

Walk-up windows and carhops were once the norm for fast-food service in the 1950s, but it was in the Northwest where the concept of drive-through was first introduced.

In Spokane, Washington, the iconic golden arches first found their place at 6321 North Monroe Street.

This McDonald's opened in the autumn of 1963 and was the first McDonald's in Eastern Washington.

Pete Clausen, a Danish immigrant, was the man behind the first McDonald's in Eastern Washington. Spokane's first McDonald's was the fifth for the state and the first, in Eastern Washington.

Oregon's first location is even older than the Spokane Washington location.

Stepping down Interstate 5 to Portland, Oregon, another culinary trailblazer was setting its roots. On February 26, 1960, George Frederici, alongside eight other career US Navy sailors, brought the first McDonald's franchise to Oregon.

Situated at 12109 Northeast Glisan Street, this location served as the Northwest's first gateway to the golden arches.

Can you imagine the first time McDonald's came to your town? I'm sure it was an amazing time to be alive back in the 60's and see that, and who wouldn't have loved those food prices too?

