The 5 Most Easily Targeted Items Criminals Steal in Washington State

Five Easy Items That Thieves Would Love To Steal From You In Washington State

My first apartment cost me $150 a month back in the day but I soon found out for good reason why that was such a good price. I was living in a bad area of town and my first incident came when my bicycle was stolen by my neighbor right off my porch.

A New Catalytic Converter House Bill 2153 Hopefully Will Curb Theft In Washington

It was my first hard lesson in life as I quickly learned to lock my stuff up. Yakima was another place where I've lived and had stuff stolen out of my car - So long car stereo!

It's not fun and now Washington State hopes to cut down on catalytic converter thefts with a new law House Bill 2153 that'll require converters to be marked so they are traceable. It's a step in the right direction especially for poor people who can't afford to replace their converters if stolen

I thought I'd compile a list of the five easiest things a thief might steal from you:

One of the most easily targeted items for thieves in Washington State is bicycles of course. With many people using bicycles as their primary mode of transportation or for recreational purposes, they are often left unattended outside homes, businesses, and public places. Thieves can quickly snatch a bike and sell it for a quick profit. To prevent bike theft, it is essential to invest in a good quality lock and always secure your bike when not in use.

Another commonly stolen item in Washington State is packages left on doorsteps. With the rise of online shopping, more and more packages are being delivered to homes every day. Unfortunately, thieves are aware of this trend and often target unattended packages left on doorsteps. To avoid falling victim to package theft, consider having packages delivered to your workplace or installing a security camera at your front door.

Electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops are also highly targeted by criminals in Washington State. These items are not only valuable but also easy to sell quickly. To protect your electronic devices from theft, avoid leaving them unattended in public places, and consider using tracking apps or software that can help locate them if stolen.

Cars are another popular target for thieves in Washington State. Whether it's stealing the entire vehicle or breaking into it to steal valuable items inside, car theft is a prevalent crime in the state. To prevent car theft, always lock your vehicle when parked, avoid leaving valuables visible inside the car, consider installing an alarm system or tracking device, and don't warm your car up in the driveway unless you have a remote start.

These are just five easily obtained items if you aren't vigilant. Don't be like me with my first bicycle, make sure you keep your items locked up and away from potential thieves.

