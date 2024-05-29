Washington's Trailer Park Hotspots: Where to Find the Most Vibrant Communities

When it comes to finding affordable housing options, trailer parks can offer a budget-friendly solution for many people.



Discovering Washington: Exploring the Towns with Thriving Trailer Park Communities

I bought my first manufactured home when I was 28 years old in my hometown of Clarkston Washington.

I later moved that same manufactured home to Yakima Washington for about $3,000 in the early 2000's. It was much more economical than renting an apartment at the time.

In the state of Washington, there are several towns that have a high concentration of trailer parks.

You might think you know which towns in Washington might have the highest concentration of trailer parks, but I'm here to surprise you with some towns that you might not suspect of being the trailer park capitols of their respective towns.

If you're considering moving to Washington and are interested in exploring this type of housing option, you can discover which towns in the state have the most trailer parks thanks to mhvillage.com.

I broke down the numbers and these towns in Washington State have the most trailer parks:

Olympia has 61 mobile home parks

Tacoma has 58 mobile home parks.

Vancouver has 53 mobile home parks.

Pullyallup has 49 mobile home parks.

Yakima has 36 mobile home parks.

Kennewick has 32 mobile home parks.

Spokane has 31 mobile home parks.

Moses Lake has 29 mobile home parks.

Pasco has 12 mobile home parks.

and Richland has 4 mobile home parks.

As you can see, Olympia has the most trailer parks in the state of Washington.

If you're considering moving to Washington State and are interested in exploring trailer park living, it's important to research each town's regulations and amenities before making a decision.

Some trailer parks may have age restrictions or specific rules regarding pets and vehicles.

By doing your homework and visiting potential locations beforehand, you can ensure that you find the right fit for your needs.

