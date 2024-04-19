Here’s Why Washington State Walmarts May Owe You $500

Heads Up: Washington State Walmarts Might Owe You Up To $500 In Lawsuit

Due to a class action lawsuit, Walmarts in Washington State, Oregon, and California might owe you $500.

Walmart's In Oregon And California Might Owe Customers Up To $500 In Claims

According to an article published by finance.yahoo.com, Walmart customers who purchased specific weighted groceries or bagged fruit now have an opportunity to claim a portion of a $45 million settlement.

This resolution addresses accusations that the retail giant overcharged for these items.

Under this class-action settlement, eligible customers could receive up to $500. The allegations primarily revolved around Walmart's pricing practices concerning packaged meat, poultry, pork, seafood, and bagged citrus.

It's essential for affected customers to take action within the next two months to potentially benefit from this settlement.

Consumers who qualify to file a claim encompass anyone who made an in-store purchase of weighted goods or bagged citrus at any of Walmart's 4,615 U.S. stores between October 19, 2018, and January 19, 2024, as per the settlement administrator.

According to the settlement site and Yahoo.com, those who purchased an eligible product and possess a receipt are eligible to receive 2% of the total purchase cost, capped at $500.

Click here to get your claim in.

You have until June 5th, 2024 to file a claim.

Walmart has denied any wrongdoing but if you feel that you've been affected by this class-action lawsuit, feel free to get more details on the class-action lawsuit here.

