Startling News Strikes Walmart Stores in WA and OR

Since the Pandemic, it's been a rough go for many businesses, both small and large.

Many stores run their operations online. Many businesses have laid off employees to save costs. Recently, Sports Illustrated laid off most of its staff. Bed Bath and Beyond declared bankruptcy and closed all their stores. Now, they are running completely online with Overstock.com.

While Walmart hasn't had any mass lay-offs, the company has closed 24 stores across the nation, including two in Washington and one in Oregon. Stores were also closed in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

As we enter a new year, 2024 already has some unsettling news.

Walmart plans to continue to shutdown underperforming locations. So far, two more locations were added to the list of closed Walmart stores. The two closings announced are in California. One location is in San Diego, the other in El Cajon, both are expected to close on February 9th. Employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other positions within the company.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, stores close for various reasons:

"There are a number of reasons why a store could close. In this case, we were unable to reach an agreement with the property owners to renew the leases at these two locations. We have more than a dozen stores in the San Diego area and look forward to serving our customers there and on walmart.com.”

For now, it appears Walmart is doing ok in Washington and Oregon. We'll see. Some love Walmart, some don't, scroll on.

