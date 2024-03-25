I Bet We Can All Agree on Washington State’s Ugliest Building

What's The Ugliest Building In Washington State?

Where Is The Ugliest Building In Seattle Washington Located At?

My foster mom always said if you didn't have anything nice to say about something, keep it to yourself.

For the most part, I'd agree with her but on occasion, I think you are ok to point out something especially when it's an inanimate object.

Some say beauty is the eye of the beholder and a recent Business Insider article pointed at one building in Seattle as one of the ugliest in the nation

I thought we'd have a little fun with the The Museum of Pop Culture which was picked out as Washington State's ugliest building and see if I can back up those claims.

Firstly, let's start with the obvious. The Museum of Pop Culture has an exterior that looks like nothing else in Seattle, or anywhere else for that matter. The building is covered in thousands of shiny metal panels that reflect light and make it difficult for anyone nearby to avoid looking at their own reflection. It's like walking past a funhouse mirror on steroids. Who wants to see themselves distorted at every turn?

Secondly, there are all those bizarre shapes jutting out from the sides of the building. What are they supposed to represent? Are they abstract sculptures or did someone just forget to finish trimming the edges of the metal panels? I mean, there's even a giant guitar sticking out from one side as if Jimi Hendrix himself was trying to escape from the inside.

Thirdly, we have to talk about color coordination or rather lack thereof. The Museum of Pop Culture appears as if someone painted each section without any regard for what was going on next door. There's blue next to red next to yellow next to green...it's like a painting by Jackson Pollock gone wrong!

Fourthly, let's talk about scale and proportion – two fundamental principles of architecture that seem completely forgotten here. The Museum of Pop Culture has an enormous footprint that dwarfs everything around it and makes pedestrians feel small and insignificant by comparison. And don't even get me started on the giant metal tubes that protrude from the roof, they're like chimneys for Godzilla's lair!

Finally, we have to consider how this building fits into its surroundings. Seattle is home to many beautiful buildings and landmarks, from Pike Place Market to the Space Needle. Unfortunately, the Museum of Pop Culture is not one of them. It sticks out like a sore thumb and clashes with everything around it. It's like putting a clown in a business suit at a black-tie event.

As you can see, I've had a little fun with the Museum of Pop Culture at their expense but does it deserve the criticism? Let us know if this building is ugly or cool in the comments below.

