Flooding Risk Looms: Rain & Snowmelt Hit South-Central Washington

Heavy rain and snowmelt this weekend could cause localized flooding in south-central Washington.

Flooding Risk Across South-Central Washington: Upcoming Rain and Snowmelt

A big weather event is expected to impact south-central Washington over the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of potential flooding in certain areas and a prolonged period of mountain rain, snowmelt, and runoff. This will dangerously raise water levels and river flows and cause a risk of localized flooding across many communities. This weather system is expected to begin late Saturday and continue through Monday. It is forecast to be especially dangerous for the Yakima and Tri-Cities low-lying areas.

NWS Pendleton forecasts steady rainfall causing a large increase in the snowmelt from higher elevations. As the rain and snowmelt flow into the rivers, the water levels will rise to bankfull conditions at the edge of flooding. While the chances for widespread flooding are low, around a 10-30% chance, localized minor flooding is expected in areas along the Yakima, Klickitat, and Columbia rivers.

The highest river flows should happen Sunday night through Tuesday. The NWS has issued an advisory for residents in affected areas to be prepared for rising water levels. Those include the Upper Yakima Basin, Ellensburg, and the Tri-Cities region. Hanford and Goldendale are areas with the highest risk for experiencing higher river levels.

This storm system's impact will be felt strongest in the Yakima Basin, where river levels may rise quickly due to the combination of rain and melting snow. The Tri-Cities area, already prone to flooding in heavy rain events, will experience higher river levels. People living in these regions should stay alert for potential flooding in low-lying areas.

All communities near riverbanks and streams should stay alert for flooding with rivers reaching their banks or spilling over in areas around the Klickitat River. The NWS warns that anyone living or working near these bodies of water monitor forecasts closely and take any necessary precautions to protect property and their family.

The likelihood of significant or widespread flooding is still low but localized impacts are expected and people need to be prepared. Stay informed by checking local weather updates and to take action if necessary.