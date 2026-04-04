New Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Documentary Is Out, and Free to Watch
Have you seen the new Seattle Seahawks documentary floating around on The Roku Channel?
It covers the entire 2025/26 season and is absolutely worth your time. It’s called Super Bowl Champions: The 2025 Seattle Seahawks. The best part is that its completely free to watch, at least now.
Seahawks Super Bowl Documentary Released on Roku
I sat down and watched the entire thing yesterday, after being released a few days ago. It is not your typical sit-down interview-style documentary. Instead, it’s basically one continuous stream of NFL Films footage from the entire season. If you have seen the NFL Films episode released each week, most of the footage will be familiar to you.
Mic’d up moments
Sideline reactions
Locker room speeches
Game-changing plays
All stitched together into about 70-something minutes. I think 73 minutes in all.
Legendary Seahawks Season Start to Finish
The footage gives fans a view from the game that really feels like you are with the team on the sidelines from Week 1 all the way through their Super Bowl run.
You get the energy. The intensity. The personalities. If you lived through last season and only watched the games on TV, this perspective hits a little different. The NFL footage captures is probably the closest thing to being on the team.
Keep an Eye Out for a Familiar Face
One random but a suprising moment for me is during the part about the fans and the retirement of the number 12. So yeah… keep an eye out.
You can spot me flexing during that scene, and now you know what I look like inside Lumen Field on gameday.
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Seahawks Celebrate 60 - Seattle, Washington
Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster