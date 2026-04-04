New Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Documentary Is Out, and Free to Watch

Have you seen the new Seattle Seahawks documentary floating around on The Roku Channel?

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It covers the entire 2025/26 season and is absolutely worth your time. It’s called Super Bowl Champions: The 2025 Seattle Seahawks. The best part is that its completely free to watch, at least now.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Mike MacDonald of the Seattle Seahawks is doused with Gatorade by Patrick O'Connell #52 of the Seattle Seahawks after beating New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seahawks Super Bowl Documentary Released on Roku

I sat down and watched the entire thing yesterday, after being released a few days ago. It is not your typical sit-down interview-style documentary. Instead, it’s basically one continuous stream of NFL Films footage from the entire season. If you have seen the NFL Films episode released each week, most of the footage will be familiar to you.

Mic’d up moments

Sideline reactions

Locker room speeches

Game-changing plays

All stitched together into about 70-something minutes. I think 73 minutes in all.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Charles Cross #67 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Legendary Seahawks Season Start to Finish

The footage gives fans a view from the game that really feels like you are with the team on the sidelines from Week 1 all the way through their Super Bowl run.

You get the energy. The intensity. The personalities. If you lived through last season and only watched the games on TV, this perspective hits a little different. The NFL footage captures is probably the closest thing to being on the team.

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks fan (The Seasquatch) looks on during the third quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Keep an Eye Out for a Familiar Face

One random but a suprising moment for me is during the part about the fans and the retirement of the number 12. So yeah… keep an eye out.

You can spot me flexing during that scene, and now you know what I look like inside Lumen Field on gameday.

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