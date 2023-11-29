Freezing Rain & Snow Hits Thursday for Most of Washington State

Probably too late to make an appointment to change your tires but freezing rain and snow are coming.

Washington State: Freezing Rain Starts Wednesday Evening

Most of Washington State is forecast to experience slick roads with freezing rain and possible snow. The west coast will get mostly rain, but everything east of the mountains could suffer severely slick driving conditions. The storm is supposed to hit late on Wednesday evening with freezing rain causing very slick roads into Thursday morning. The freezing rain is forecast to change to snow Thursday afternoon for much of the state and continue until late Friday or for some parts through the weekend. Those parts of Washington are expected to moderate snow over the weekend making travel over mountain passes difficult. When and where will it hit? I have detailed forecasts for individual cities in Washington State posted below so you can be prepared.

Washington State Freezing Rain/Snow Forecast 10/29-11/03/2023

