A First–US, DOE, To Re-Fire Idled Nuke Plant in Michigan

The only step standing in the way of US energy history is final approval from a regulatory agency, and finishing refurbishing the plant.

US Slated to refire an idled nuclear plant in Michigan

The Palisades Nuclear Plant sits on the edge of Lake Michigan, in the city of South Haven. The plant, which had operated for 50 years, was shuttered in 2022 by former owner Entergy.

But now, according to Fox News and other sources, new owner Holtec International has received their third installment of funds, $46 million, to restart the plant. The total Department of Energy investment is $1.2 billion.

The plan will provide 600 jobs, and generate 800 megawatts of power and electricity. It's slated to go back online in October.

It's part of an effort by the Trump Administration to boost and increase US energy capabilities, including nuclear.

READ More: Amazon teams with WA officials for small modular reactors for data centers.

By comparison, the Columbia Generating Station at Hanford produces 1230 megawatts. The Michigan plant will produce enough energy to power anywhere from 400 to 800,000 homes, depending on a number of factors.

The Columbia Station can provide power for up to 1.2 million homes. Also, by comparison, Grand Coulee Dam produces a whopping 6,809 megawatts.

And, by the way, a typical 100-turbine wind farm generates a maximum of 300 to 500 megawatts, but that of course depends on weather, namely, the wind.

Microsoft is in talks with a company about potentially restarting the 3-Mile Island reactor that was retired in 2019.

