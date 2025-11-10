Red Robin To Close 70 Stores, Wenatchee Location’s Fate Still Up In The Air

The national restaurant chain, Red Robin, has announced it's closing 70 locations within the next year, including up to 15 by the end of 2025.

The Tacoma News Tribune says the chain, which specializes in burgers, shuttered one location at the end of last year when its lease expired, and the company appears to be waiting for other leases to finish out before closing additional stores.

There are currently almost 500 Red Robin restaurants in the United States and Canada combined, and roughly 80% of them are owned and operated by the company.

Get our free mobile app

The chain also includes 31 locations in Washington State, with most being in the Puget Sound area, along with three in Spokane, and one each in Bellingham, Kennewick, Vancouver, Wenatchee, and Yakima.

Red Robin officials say the 70 locations which are being primed for closing have all been "underperforming," and accounted for a combined $6 million in earnings losses in 2024.

The company has not said which of its locations are part of the impending closures, so it's not yet known if the Wenatchee store - located at 1306 North Miller Street, will be impacted.

The Wenatchee Red Robin has been operating for over 20 years at the same location, and was opened on Jan. 20, 2003.

Overall, the chain says its raked in more profits in 2025, after paying off over $20 million in debt by borrowing more than $100 million last year.