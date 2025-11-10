Authorities Seek Public’s Help In Finding Wanted Man Out Of Ferry County

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a wanted man.

Authorities say Lief Buck is being sought for allegedly failing to appear in court on charges related to a hit-and-run and resisting arrest.

Police say Buck was last seen in downtown Republic, but didn't indicate when those sightings occurred nor provide any details regarding Buck's age or current place of residence.

Anyone with information about Buck's current whereabouts is being urged to contact the Ferry County Sheriff's Office at 509-775-3132.