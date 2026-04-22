In 1933, the WA State Supreme Court ruled that citizens income is their property. The ruling also stated a state progressive income tax violates the 14th amendment of the State Constitution. It was called the Culliton Decision. A progressive income tax is one that increases as wages go up. The more you make, the higher your income tax.

Now, hundreds of pages of emails between Democratic legislators and the Attorney General's Office show they were seeking a way to overturn that ruling.

Dem Legislator: “I would like to force the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider its caselaw that considers income to be property."

That was from an email sent to other leaders by Democrat Senator Jamie Pederson last August 27th.

The Millionaire's Tax signed by Ferguson will start taking in revenue in 2029, and taxes those who make $1 million or more at a 9.9 percent rate.

According to The Center Square, 988 pages of emails show the Attorney General's Office, legislators and other legal council plotted to find a way to overturn the 1933 court decision, using the Millionaire's tax as a jumping-off point.

In December, Pedersen sent a draft of the Millionaire's tax to the Solicitor General Noah Purcell and said : “I welcome your thoughts and comments about what will give us the best shot to have Culliton overruled.”

A lawsuit has been filed to prevent the implementation of the tax.

Democrat leadership felt by pushing through the Millionaire's Tax, it would result in it being legally challenged, then the State Supreme Court could potentially reverse the 1933 Culliton Decision and rule in favor of the progressive income tax.

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The Center Square reports despite reaching out, Pederson and other involved parties have not responded with any comments.

Over the last 90 plus years, WA Voters have rejected a progressive income tax TEN times. Now, Legislative Democrats are trying to use the courts to end-around the process.