The second-largest distributor of alcoholic beverages in the US has announced they are closing down their four WA state locations, and laying off workers.

Yet Another Major Business Pulls Out of WA State

Republic National Distributing Company, one of the biggest wine and spirits distributors in the nation, will close their WA Locations, and lay off 267 workers by July 31st.

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RNDC, according to a WARN Alert from WA State Employment Security and Seattle Red, the company announced they are closing facilities in Auburn, Everett, Seattle and Spokane.

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According to Seattle Red:

"The company cited ongoing sale negotiations as the driving factor, saying the outcomes of those transactions will determine when and whether the closures become permanent."

Facebook (Meta) has already let go of 8,000 workers globally, many in WA state, Oracle is letting go of 491 WA state workers beginning June 1st. and many other companies are shedding jobs here.

These Cuts Come On the Heels of Other Major Firms Closing Up Shop in WA

According to Seattle Radio 570 KVI:

"The layoffs include 166 workers in Auburn, 15 in Everett, 28 in Seattle, 30 in Spokane, and another 28 remote employees tied to Washington operations. Employees are expected to lose their jobs on or shortly after July 17.

The move comes as Washington businesses increasingly warn about rising costs, taxes, regulations, and a deteriorating business climate."

The Association of Washington Business has noted significant signs of companies shifting to other states, or outright pulling up shop and leaving.

Meanwhile, top Democratic leaders deny there is what many are calling "capital flight," or businesses leaving the state. They claim it's not happening.