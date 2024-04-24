Popular National Clothing Retailer to Close WA Distribution Center

According to national economic reports and a WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department (ESD) 128 more jobs will be leaving the Puget Sound region.

Lulemon to close Sumner, WA distribution center

According to CNBC, and Market Watch, the national athletic clothing retailer will shift most of the jobs to California. Approximately 100 of 128 positions will be offered to workers if they want to relocate.

WARN Alerts (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) are issued by ESD, state law requires businesses who close or lay off workers to report it to the state.

According to CNBC:

"Lululemon first started operating a warehouse in Sumner in 2010, and it appears to be the first major distribution center the company opened in the U.S. after going public in 2007, according to securities filings.

The closure comes after Lululemon more than tripled its warehouse footprint in the past few years to accommodate its rapid growth."

The closure comes shortly after the company just opened a much larger distribution center near Los Angeles. Company officials say it is part of a multi-year and large expansion and revision of the company, and the decision was made to close the smaller center.

Get our free mobile app

According to the WARN Alert, the 128 jobs will be terminated on or by June 21st. of this year.