Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are probably shaking their heads over this one.

Teen Suspect Brings Adults with Him Back to Crime Scene

March 31st. Deputies responded to a business on North Pines Road in the Spokane Valley after a report of a theft.

Around 6:50 PM, the manager of the facility reported a male teen, later identified as a 16-years old, took a $32 power bank charger, and left without paying. The manager chased him down the sidewalk, caught him, and walked him back to the store.

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After taking the merchandise from the boy, the suspect fled the store, but his phone was still attached to the charger. Then it got weird

Spokane Deputies Took Custody of the Device

After he fled, the teen called 9-1-1 to report he was allegedly assaulted by the store manager. Deputies had since taken custody of the phone as they searched for the boy.

Later, shortly before 8 PM, the teen, along 3 other people including an adult female, returned to the store and demanded the return of the phone. The manager, fearing for their safety, locked themselves in their office, but the woman, identified as 38-year-old Sarah A. Beach, used a credit card to pop the door handle lock. The manager was able to keep them from opening the door.

The suspects kept trying, even though the manager yelled to them the Deputies had his phone. Officers who arrived at the scene arrested both the teen and Beach, she's facing multiple robbery charges.

And so, Another Example of Crime Makes You Stupid

It doesn't pay to attempt to commit more crimes to cover someone else's transgressions.