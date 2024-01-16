WA State Considering Free College Aid for Food Stamp Recipients

A WA state legislator has introduced a House Bill that if passed, would allow people who receive supplemental food assistance from the state to receive free financial aid for post-secondary education.

House Bill (HB) 2214 would make this idea a law

The Washington Student Achievement Council is an entity that pushes for college financial and other aid and opportunities for lower-income family students. If you have a high school student who is strongly considering college, you've probably heard of it.

Many schools recommend utilizing their services, but some students do not meet the criteria for some aid and scholarships because their families are above the income levels.

The WSAC has recommended persons who qualify for what is called Basic Food assistance (also known as SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) receive free financial aid. According to the WSAC:

"the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) proposed that the state guarantee financial aid to anyone who qualifies for Basic Food—without requiring a financial aid application."

They would not have to apply for the FAFSA or WASFA, which are widely-used financial aid programs for college.

House Reps Vandana Slatter and Steve Bergquist have co-sponsored HB 2214 which would turn this into a law.

According to the WSAC:

"Funding is guaranteed to eligible Washingtonians of all ages, not just recent high school graduates. Individuals and families making up to 65 percent of the state’s median family income (MFI)—as much as $78,500 for a family of four in 2024-25—can receive the equivalent of free public college tuition.

That $78,500 is well above the threshold for a family to receive benefits via Basic Food. Basic Food clients are among the lowest-income residents of the state, and more than 70 percent of the roughly 600,000 Washington adults receiving food benefits do not have any college experience or degree."

There is no fiscal note attached to the bill yet, so the cost of this program is not yet known. It is currently slated for an executive session in the House Committee for Post-Secondary Education and Workforce.