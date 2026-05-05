13 Mexican Dishes to Avoid in Washington
It’s not every year that Taco Tuesday falls on Cinco De Mayo… in fact, it’s not even every 7 years. According to Reddit (and thanks to math), Cinco De Mayo only falls on a Tuesday 4 times in every 28 years! That’s a pretty messed-up universal prank if you ask me. Kind of like our food topic of the day, what dishes NOT to eat at Mexican Restaurants. Our list of 13 is below.
This Mexican Food Topic is Inspired By My Wife
I love my wife with all my heart, and I love her cooking, her taste in everything in life (she chose me after all), and I even acknowledge her take on fast food Mexican food.
“I was born in California, of course, Taco Bell is Mexican food, at least as far as I’m concerned”
– My Wife (laughing while saying this).
We frequent several Mexican restaurants throughout the Yakima Valley, but she’ll hit ‘Da Bell’ (her nickname for it) when she’s in a rush. That is what inspired today’s topic.
If you want real, authentic Mexican food, you might want to steer clear of these 13 dishes that I have listed below. No, I’m not going to make a bathroom joke reason, but you’ll see why you might want to avoid these items on Cinco De Mayo. Or not, eat well and live your best and spicy life!
READ MORE: Could These Be The SADDEST Nachos In Washington?
Never Eat These 13 Dishes at Mexican Restaurants In Washington & Idaho
Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela
What do you agree with (or don’t) on our list? What’s your go-to Mexican food or restaurant? Tap the App and let us know.
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